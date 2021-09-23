Tiny airport offering cross-border flights for $2500 during pandemic

A small privately-owned airport in Leamington is offering private and standby service across the Windsor-Detroit border.

Leamington Airport CLM2 officials said it’s a way to make travel to the U.S. possible and convenient despite the extended land border restrictions on non-essential travel.

“We have seen an increasing need for flights to the U.S. due to the changing COVID-19 restrictions,” said pilot and airport manager Justin Coates in a news release.

“As a small, privately-owned airport, with an on-call pilot, we have the flexibility and means to provide safe and convenient travel across the border,” said Coates.

The flights are on an eight-passenger plane, and cost $2,500 (CAN) or $500 (CAN) one-way if flying standby.

“It’s a difficult time, with a lot of uncertainly,” said Coates. “We are happy to be able to bring a little more constancy and normality back to day-to-day life.”

The airport is also offering to help snowbirds, by driving their vehicles across the border.

At this time, passengers must have a negative COVID-19 test to fly into the United States, but do not have to be fully vaccinated.

There is also a Michigan-based company, McMahon Helicopter Services, which flies travelers from Windsor Airport to Detroit.