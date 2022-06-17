Tiny Bee City hives thrive

Tiny Township is celebrating its Bee City designation with a series of bee-friendly workshops during national Pollinator Week.

Between June 20 and 26, the township is encouraging the community to participate in the protection of local pollinators by taking part in workshops to learn which weeds are edible and how to create a pollinator habitat.

"As a designated Bee City, supporting pollinators fosters environmental awareness and sustainability and increases interactions and engagement among community stewards," said Mayor George Cornell.

Cornell urges residents to sign the pledge to protect pollinators during Pollinator Week.

"(And) visit one of the pollinator gardens located in Tiny, cook a meal with a pollinator-friendly cookbook, or attend one of the free workshops being held at Tiny's Community Garden," he said.

A Common Edible Weeds workshop with Robin Hodgson running Tues. June 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. demonstrates which weeds are edible, where to find and how to prepare them.

The Pollinator Habitat Workshop with Kate Harries runs Weds., June 22, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. showing how to grow landscapes residents and pollinators can enjoy.

Both events are being held at the Community Garden in Perkinsfield Park.

Visitors and residents alike are urged to visit pollinator gardens in Bernie LeClair Parkette, Lafontaine Park, Perkinsfield Park, Tiny Trail (Concession 4 and 6), Toanche Fire Station 3 and Wyevale Park.