Tiny food banks erected in Goderich, Ont. to combat food insecurity

Avery Greaves says she’s seen a growing number of homeless people in Goderich, and decided it was time to bring food and winter clothing closer to them, with the construction of free food pantries.

“It’s very akin to a free little library, though unlike a free little library, it contains pantry staples like canned goods, and pasta, toiletries, household cleaners, and this time of year, it has hats, mitts and scarves,” says Greaves.

The free little pantries, which are guided by the “take what you need, leave what you can” model, were just erected Sunday night and have already proven unfortunately popular.

“I’d say two-thirds of the product I placed in there on Sunday are gone. However, one-third has been replaced by the community already,” says Greaves.

Greaves says that goes to show that there’s a need for something to change as the two food banks already operating in Goderich service not only the more than 150 people currently homeless in Huron County, but also help those who may be housed, but are living paycheque to paycheque — and frankly, meal to meal.

“They really allow for walkability, they’re within neighbourhoods, and that way people can easily access them,” she says.

With funding from Ontario Community Changemakers, and donations of time and money from local businesses, tradespeople, the Town of Goderich, and more than 20 volunteers, Greaves was finally able to bring the three free little pantries to town, and says they may add more if the need arises.

“I would just like to see these in other communities, especially in Huron County. If another community is interested in participating, let me know. I have some experience now,” she says.

You can learn more about the project by visiting the Goderich free little pantry website.