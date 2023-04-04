Tiny homes arrive at hybrid shelter, move-in target date pushed back

The opening of the Region of Waterloo hybrid shelter has been pushed back, with a new targeted opening date set for “towards the end of the month.”

This comes as the region works to erect the tiny homes at the hybrid shelter location at 1001 Erbs Road.

“We’re now targeting towards the end of the month to open this up, as opposed to the middle of April,” Region of Waterloo commissioner of community services Peter Sweeney said during a community and health service committee meeting Tuesday.

In a March 8 community and health service committee meeting, Sweeney said the region was targeting an April 15 move-in date.

At the time, Sweeny said the region is “moving fully ahead” as it prepares to house up to 50 people.

At the Tuesday meeting, Sweeny said there were some challenges with the construction of the community space, which is set to act as a main cabin complex that will provide running water, washrooms, laundry services and space for meals.

“As you all know, that space is vital to operating this facility, so we have the space, obviously for food, washrooms and showers, but also importantly as a space for community conversations to happen to help people get onto housing paths,” Sweeny said.

“Our colleagues at the working center have made significant strides to connect with folks who are interested. There is a transportation plan in place to those who say ‘yes’ to safely bringing folks out there,” said Sweeny.

On Tuesday afternoon, the tiny homes could be seen being set up – with several of the tiny homes appearing to be built.

“I had a chance to visit the site yesterday, and it’s coming along very nicely,” Sweeny said during the council meeting Tuesday. “It’s interesting to see something in development like that, that you know in just a few short weeks, a number of individuals will for a period of time call that home.”

The hybrid shelter will be managed by the Working Centre, and each person will have their own small cabin, equipped with electricity, heating and air conditioning.

The site is on regionally-owned land at 1001 Erbs Road on the border of the City of Waterloo and the Township of Wilmot.