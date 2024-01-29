Tiny recognized as an Age-Friendly Community by the World Health Organization

Tiny Township has received an Age-Friendly Community designation from the World Health Organization (WHO), officially marking its inclusion into the Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities and Communities.

This recognition is a result of the township's ongoing commitment to enhancing the well-being of its senior population.

"The Township of Tiny is proud to be the first municipality in Simcoe County to join the WHO Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities and Communities," said Tiny Mayor David Evans

Evans said the township remains committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for its senior population.

"It is important to the township that we enhance access to inclusive spaces and programming for residents and visitors of all ages and abilities to enjoy, and this achievement is a testament to multiple councils' commitment to our seniors' community," said Evans

With a population of about 13,000, recreation services coordinator Jaelen Josiah said roughly 50% or 6,500 adults are 55 and older.

Since 2017, Tiny's Senior Advisory Committee has actively worked towards WHO's designation by implementing a Local Aging Plan: a comprehensive framework that outlines goals and objectives across eight essential themes.

The Local Aging Plan focuses on improving the overall quality of life for older adults in the community. This encompasses outdoor spaces and buildings, transportation, housing, social participation, respect and social inclusion, civic participation and employment, communication and information, and community support and health services.

It also includes the development of the North Simcoe Directory of Senior Services, a collaborative project with neighbouring municipalities to provide a centralized listing of services and agencies for seniors.