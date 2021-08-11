Tiny Township cracks down on noise complaints
The Township of Tiny has wrapped up a campaign targeting loud music, barking dogs and other neighbourhood noises.
The Noise Enforcement Campaign took place between July 29 and August 5.
It was intended to educate the community on the new noise control by-law, according to the Township office.
Over those eight days, the Town says its by-law department was called to 13 noise complaints, and seven charges were issued.
Tiny Township said it handed out six charges for loud music and one ticket for persistent dog barking.
According to the Township, some of the activities that could lead to a fine under the Noise Control By-law are playing loud audio through speakers, ringing bells, blow or sound any horn, yelling, shouting, hooting, whistling or singing.
The list also includes any unwanted or meaningless sound that the by-law enforcement officer deems likely to disturb others in Tiny Township.
