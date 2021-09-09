Tiny Township man found safe
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
A Tiny Township who disappeared after getting into a cab and heading to Midland on Saturday has been found.
Police issued a release on Thursday morning appealing for help from the public to locate the missing man.
By Thursday evening, provincial police said he had been reunited with friends.
"Investigators wish to thank those members of the community who assisted in this investigation," said the OPP.
