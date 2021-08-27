Tiny Township man faces charges for wielding a compound bow earlier this month

Provincial police have charged a Tiny Township man after wielding a compound bow.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP were called out to a home on August 10 for an injury investigation.

Residents in the Tiny Township area were asked to stay in their homes while police conducted an air and ground search for the suspect. That afternoon, the man was arrested in the area of Nicole Boulevard, Tiny Beaches Road South and Tiny Concession 4.

The 23-year-old accused faces assault with a weapon and aggravated assault charges.