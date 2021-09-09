iHeartRadio

Tiny Township man found safe

An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

A Tiny Township who disappeared after getting into a cab and heading to Midland on Saturday has been found.

Police issued a release on Thursday morning appealing for help from the public to locate the missing man.

By Thursday evening, provincial police said he had been reunited with friends.

"Investigators wish to thank those members of the community who assisted in this investigation," said the OPP.

