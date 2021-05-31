Tiny Township offering summer day camp programs

Summer day camp programs are ramping up in Tiny Township for children aged five to 11 following approval from the Ministry of Health.

Under the ministry's guidelines, day camps can run for one week of consecutive days and must maintain consistent groups to limit any potential spread of COVID-19.

The township will host three camp locations that will run from July 5 to August 27 at Lafontaine Park, Perkinsfield Park and Wyevale Park.

Spaces are limited to 24 campers per week at each location.

Campers will be required to wear face masks when social distancing isn't possible and undergo daily screening.

For more information on day camps in Tiny Township, click here.