A 92-year-old man who was reported missing in the early morning hours on Friday has been found dead.

Gabriel Rolland's family called police after the senior left his home on foot near the western end of the 17th Concession in Tiny Township and didn't return.

The OPP says members of the aviation unit, the K9 team and several other officers flooded the area to search for the man.

He was found several hours later outside a residence one kilometre from his home.

Simcoe County paramedics attempted to revive Mr. Rolland, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police do not suspect foul play.