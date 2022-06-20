Tiny Twp. Piping Plover pair protected
Two Piping Plovers are currently nesting in the Township of Tiny.
Named Nancy and Flash, the endangered species is being cared for by Tiny township staff and volunteers alike.
Located on Woodland Beach, the nest site is surrounded by fencing to keep both people and pets away from their enclosed area.
Known as migratory shorebirds, Piping Plovers are listed as endangered by the federal and provincial governments.
Last year, four Piping Plover pairs were identified as nesting in Ontario, but this year only three couples have been sited.
Nancy and Flash are currently nesting at Woodland Beach in the Township of Tiny and in the Wasaga Beach Provincial Park (Beach Area 1).
During this critical time for strengthening the Piping Plover population, it is important that all members of the public respect the enclosed area and keep people and pets from entering it.
Volunteers are needed to monitor the pair and the site. Please contact Andrea Gress at Birds Canada for more information.
-
Police investigating 'potential links' between homicide and earlier shootingPolice say that they are investigating “potential links” between a fatal shooting in the city’s west end on Sunday afternoon and another shooting that took place nearby minutes prior.
-
New ferry named after former Mi'kmaw grand chief launches in Cape BretonA new ferry named after the former grand chief of the We’koqma’q First Nation was officially launched in Cape Breton Monday.
-
Newmarket senior charged with sexual assault of a young girlA Newmarket senior faces charges in connection with sexual assault allegations involving a young girl.
-
Windsor lottery winner plans to pay off his mortgage and adopt a dog with $1 million prizeA Windsor man who is always down to try his luck with a lottery ticket was “speechless” when it finally paid off — to the tune of $1 million.
-
Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in BudapestKylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event.
-
Ontario couple loses $370,000 in cryptocurrency scamPolice in Ontario are issuing a warning after a couple lost more than $370,000 in a cryptocurrency scam.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater samples remain low, researchers sayThe COVID-19 viral load in Saskatoon's wastewater declined 56 per cent last week, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.
-
OPP investigate fatal collision in KingsvilleOne person has died as the result of a single-vehicle collision in Kingsville overnight Sunday, OPP continues to investigate.
-
Heat warning issued for parts of Simcoe Muskoka, with 30C+ highsThe heat is back on this week as temperatures climb into the 30s across central Ontario, igniting a heat warning for several areas.