Tiny Waterloo robot takes inspiration from geckos and inchworms

A team from the University of Waterloo (UW) has developed a tiny robot inspired by geckos and inchworms that may one day be used for surgeries.

The robot – just three to four centimetres long – uses ultraviolet light and a magnetic force to move on any surface.

A light-responsive strip simulates the arching and stretching of an inchworm, while magnetic pads mimic a gecko-like grip.

“It can climb on walls, ceilings as well,” UW chemical engineering professor Boxin Zhao said.

The university says it’s the first “soft robot” of its kind – out of the realm of the usual rigid robots that come to mind thanks to the material it’s made of.

“Polymer is light, cheap,” explained Lu Yin, a postdoctoral researcher.

With no need for an external power supply, it really does take inspiration from outside the lab.

“Nature is one of the best inspirations for scientific research,” Ph.D. candidate Lukas Bauman said.

While this robot is only a proof of concept, the hope is that the tiny device could one day assist surgeons to access hard to reach places.

“And then you don't have to have a long wire going into your stomach and be very invasive and uncomfortable for the patient,” Bauman said.

The next step is for researchers to develop a climbing technique that doesn’t require a magnetic field or UV light.

“We wouldn't use UV in the human body because that is not desirable,” Bauman said, suggesting something like infrared could be suitable.