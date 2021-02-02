A tip to police from staff at a fast food drive thru lead to the arrest of two men and the discovery of more than $28,000 in drugs.
Just before 1 a.m. Monday staff at a fast food restaurant in southeast London witnessed a diver of a pick up truck they believed to be impaired.
Staff contact police who came to the parking lot and arrested the male driver.
Following a search police confiscated the following items:
- 61.4 grams of suspected Fentanyl, value $18,320;
- 27.7 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, value $3,047;
- 95 x 6mg of suspected hydromorph capsules, value $1,425;
- 103 x 12mg of suspected hydromorph capsules, value $2,575;
- 387 x 400mg of ‘Gabapentin’ capsules, value $1,935;
- 249 x ‘D 04’ capsules, value $1,245;
- $4,200 worth of cash; and
- Two digital scales
A 31-year-old man and a 34-year-old man are facing four counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The 31-year-old is also charged with impaired driving.