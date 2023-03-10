Tip received in case of missing Lambton County woman

OPP in Lambton County are following up on a tip in relation to a missing Lambton County woman.

Police now believe 34-year-old Deanna Timms of Brooke-Alvinston, left a home in London at the end of February 2021 with another person, with plans to return to Lambton County — she has not been seen since.

Timms is described as a white woman about 5’4” tall and weighing 120 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police remain concerned for her well-being and are asking for the public's help in locating the woman who has ties to the Watford are.

In June 2022, OPP set up a tip line for Timms.

The dedicated tip line can be reached by calling 1-844-677-9402 or email OPP.TIMMS.Missing.Person@opp.ca

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online.