Tipi gathering in Barrie kicks off National Indigenous History Month

Barrie residents made their way out to Sunnidale Park Friday to help celebrate National Indigenous History Month with a Tipi gathering.

Hosted in part by the City and the Barrie Native Friendship Centre, the event ran from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

June is federally recognized as National Indigenous History Month, and June 21 as National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The City is celebrating with several other events this month, highlighting the “rich heritage, diverse cultures and significant contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.”

The Indigenous flag was raised at City Hall Friday.

On June 17, the City celebrates Indigenous Peoples with the Barrie Native Friendship Centre, which includes family-friendly activities, face painting and teachings from 12-3 p.m.

The Barrie Public Library hosts a family activity from 7-8:30 p.m. at its downtown branch on June 21, followed by an Indigenous Film Feature at Meridian Place at dusk at about 9:30 p.m.

On June 24, a pop-up information session will be sharing community resources at Open Air Dunlop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Elder Jeff Monague will host Seven Grandfathers Teachings at the Barrie Public Library’s downtown branch at 1 p.m. on June 24, followed by performances by Indigenous musicians in the rooftop garden from 2-4 p.m.