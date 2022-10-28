Tips and tricks for a safe Halloween

Halloween is Monday, meaning thousands of costumed kids will hit the streets searching for sugary goodness from homes across the region.

With this in mind, provincial police released their annual safety tips and tricks to keep trick-or-treaters safe on the roads.

FOR PARENTS

Police recommend parents avoid putting children in dark costumes or add reflective tape for visibility, start trick-or-treating before it gets too dark and use face paint rather than a mask.

Ensure costumes fit properly to avoid falls, accompany young children, and never let kids eat anything until inspected at home.

FOR CHILDREN

Only go to well-lit homes, and never go into a stranger's car or house.

Police remind trick-or-treaters to use the sidewalk or walk along the side of the road facing traffic and follow the road rules: Stop, Look, and Listen before crossing the street, and never cross between parked cars.

If possible, police say, bring a cell phone in case of an emergency, and don't trick-or-treat alone.

Wait to devour savoury treats until they can be checked at home to ensure they are safe to eat.

FOR HOMEOWNERS

Keep outdoor lights on, replace burnt-out bulbs, and remove hazards from walkways and porches.

Police advise using battery-operated candles or flashlights in pumpkins rather than traditional candles.

FOR MOTORISTS

Police warn motorists that the streets will be filled with ghouls, goblins, and some princesses, so drive slowly in residential areas.

They say to enter and exit driveways carefully and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"Remember that safety is everyone's responsibility. If you observe suspicious activity, please call 1-888-310-1122," the police concluded.