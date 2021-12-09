Tips for having tough conversations about the holidays and COVID-19

With a second holiday season amidst a pandemic upon us, difficult conversations may be ahead about how to arrange gatherings with family and friends.

According to a recent survey from Rapid Test & Trace Canada, a company that sells rapid COVID test kits, just under half of Canadians surveyed are planning to ask their holiday guests to get tested for COVID-19 before coming over to celebrate.

Timmins therapist Jeff Baldock said holiday plans can be a heated topic with COVID-19 in the mix, which is why he said it's important to address the 'elephant in the room' and do so respectfully.

"Asking them, what thoughts do you have or challenges do you foresee for this gathering for us and do you have some solutions?" said Baldock of a possible way to broach the subject.

"How do you feel if we have some safety protocols?"

While people may have different points of view towards the pandemic, especially when it comes to vaccinations, Baldock noted that the focus should be on finding the best compromise to avoid leaving people out of the holiday spirit.

The key, he said, is listening to people's options with an open mind and trying to find a middle ground.

"Maybe it's another day or two where everybody gathers that's unvaccinated if it appeared to be a contentious issue," Baldock said, adding that people should keep the core of the holiday in mind.

"Love is the most important thing, keeping the family together."