Tips for staying healthy at Christmas gatherings

A local infectious disease expert is sharing tips for gathering safely this holiday season.

Dr. Lynora Saxinger, a professor at the University of Alberta, says while there are a number of viruses circulating, people can still gather safely under certain circumstances.

COVID-19

COVID-19 numbers are currently down, but Saxinger says it should still factor into your plans.

“There are still a lot of people in hospital with COVID infection but the incidents of severe infection is much less because of a pretty successful vaccination rollout,” she told CTV News Edmonton.

“If people have not yet had a booster and they’re eligible, they absolutely should be getting it before getting together for the holiday, because COVID is still actively transmitting, we’re still seeing people getting very sick, people are still dying.”

Ifyou’re attending an event where there might be a guest who is under-vaccinated, immunocompromised, or recently took cancer treatments, she suggests to take a COVID-19 rapid test beforehand.

“Adding that extra layer of protection is also a very useful thing. The COVID numbers aren’t super high, but if someone did happen to test positive and was just developing an infection, you could actually avert infections by doing that.”

INFLUENZA

Saxinger says we’ve come off the peak of an early influenza surge, and she expects the virus will be circulating this Christmas season.

“There are more cases to come for influenza, so the other thing people should do to get ready for the holidays in addition to shopping or whatever, buying groceries, is to make sure they’ve had their flu shot.”

“Influenza is miserable enough that it can put a significant damper on the holiday, so it’s worth avoiding.”

She says anyone six months or older is eligible for the shot, and suggests getting the vaccine, even if you’ve already had the flu this year.

“We don’t know yet if other strains might be circulating later in the season. In a lot of years we’ll have an Influenza A peak, and then an Influenza B peak.”

Because the two peaks can be different strains of the virus, she says getting the vaccine can keep you from getting the flu a second time.

RESPIRATORY SYNCYTIAL VIRUS (RSV)

Saxinger says Alberta has experienced fewer severe cases of RSV than other parts of the country, but the virus can still cause serious health issues for children, the immunocompromized, and the elderly.

“We had some RSV but it was kind of influenza dominant, even amongst the kids. Now at the moment it’s possible that that’s shifting to be more RSV again.”

There’s no vaccine for RSV, so Saxinger encourages people to use the same practices they used during the pandemic to help prevent the spread.

“Really paying attention if you have symptoms, staying away from others if you think you might be getting sick, and good respiratory hygiene, if you’re going to be in a mixed crowd in an indoor space especially, I think it is a good idea for everyone to wear masks.”

While Saxinger acknowledges people can’t wear masks while they’re eating, she says even masking for part of a gathering can help reduce the chance you might be exposed to a virus.

OTHER TIPS

Saxinger says handwashing remains especially important with so many viruses circulating, and with life returning to normal after the pandemic she says it’s important to think of others before we head out to an event.

“No matter how much you want to go to the party, if you’re getting sick you should stay home.”

“If you take all those steps I think it’s actually a really reasonable thing for people to get together.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Katie Chamberlain.