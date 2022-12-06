Tips for staying safe while using holiday decorations

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s important for Manitobans to take the proper safety precautions when it comes to their holiday preparations and decorations.

Though it's a common, everyday item, candles are one type of holiday décor that can pose safety risks due to the possibility of fire.

Derek Grignon, a public education officer with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS), recommends that people avoid using candlesticks if possible. However, if you must use a candlestick, it’s best to ensure it is well secured within the candle holder.

“The danger with the stick candle is there’s nothing protecting the flame from catching anything flammable and it can also fall off. It can fall down if it’s not well secured,” he said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Tuesday.

Grignon said it’s preferred for people to use a candle that sits deep inside the holder, so that it’s not peaking out over the top.

He added that people need to make sure they keep their candles away from anything that is flammable, noting that candles should be at least three feet away from any combustible materials.

If you want to have candles near combustible materials as part of your holiday décor, Grignon suggests using an electric candle.

“An electric candle obviously uses a little battery. It’s not dangerous at all,” he said.

“It’s not going to cause any fires or anything like that.”

When it comes to holiday lights, Grignon said it’s best to use LED lights, because they don’t get as warm or use as much energy as other options. He added it’s also important to make sure your lights are in good condition.

“So every year we want to inspect the lights, make sure there’s no damage, no fraying to the chord, [ensure] the prongs are all in place, and there’s no discolouration that indicates that it’s overheating,” he explained.

CHRISTMAS TREE SAFETY

When it comes to Christmas tree safety, it all starts with picking the right tree.

Leigh Gruener, public education officer with the WFPS, said it’s best to go for a tree that is relatively fresh.

“The Charlie Brown trees look good, and they’re cute and everything, but you want to make sure you have one where you grab the needles and when you’re grabbing them they’re not falling off,” she said.

Gruener explained that if the needles fall off, it indicates that the tree is dry.

Once you’ve picked your perfect tree, it’s all about the placement. Gruener suggested keeping your Christmas tree away from any exits, so that it doesn’t block any doors.

She added that you also need to make sure your tree isn’t near any heating sources, such as portable heaters, fireplaces, or vents.

“We don’t want anything that’s going to help dry it out,” Gruener said.

When adding your lights to the tree, Gruener reiterated that you need to check the light strands to ensure there are no cuts or frays, and if there are, it is best to replace them. She added that any loose bulbs should also be replaced.

“Some of [the lights] can give off a lot of heat, so make sure you’re careful where you put them and where you put the decorations on the tree,” she said.

Gruener added that if you have any flammable tree decorations, you need to make sure you distance them from any heat sources, such as lights. However, she suggested that it’s best to avoid flammable decorations if possible.

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail.