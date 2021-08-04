iHeartRadio

Tips help police charge Newmarket man after damaging planters in Newmarket, police say

A surveillance image of a man who police say was tipping planters in the Town of Newmarket on July 29, 2021 (Courtesy York Regional Police)

Tips from the community have helped York Regional Police track down and charge a Newmarket man for damaging several planters in the Town of Newmarket.

Police say the incident happened along Main Street around 3:45 a.m. on July 29.

According to police, officers obtained surveillance video, which showed the 34-year-old acted alone while tipping over 16 planters. The damage is estimated to be $8,000.

The Newmarket man has been charged with mischief over $5,000. 

12