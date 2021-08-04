Tips help police charge Newmarket man after damaging planters in Newmarket, police say

Tips from the community have helped York Regional Police track down and charge a Newmarket man for damaging several planters in the Town of Newmarket.

Police say the incident happened along Main Street around 3:45 a.m. on July 29.

According to police, officers obtained surveillance video, which showed the 34-year-old acted alone while tipping over 16 planters. The damage is estimated to be $8,000.

The Newmarket man has been charged with mischief over $5,000.