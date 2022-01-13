Tips on how to get money back on flight changes and cancellations

It's a time when not a lot of people are flying and airlines have cancelled many flights for different reasons, the latest, saying they are short of staff due to COVID-19.

While that's frustrating for passengers, is there anything that can be done?

Gabor Lukacs is the president of Air Passenger Rights, an independent non-profit organization run by a group of volunteers. It strives to help the public learn their rights when dealing with airlines.

Lukacs told CTV News the most common issue airline passengers are facing right now is their right to be rebooked on the fastest available next flight, even if it means flights on other airlines.

IS COVID-19 AN EXCUSE?

With some airlines citing COVID-19 as a reason for cancelling flights, Lukacs said it is an avoidable problem and passengers could be entitled to compensation.

"Most cancellations that happen now are due to poor planning, poor management, selling too many tickets, not taking into account that we are still in the midst of the pandemic," Lukacs said.

"These are management decisions, they are within the airlines' control and the airlines do owe compensation for your meals, hotels, and most importantly, they have to put you on the next available flight, either on their own network within nine hours or they have to buy you tickets with other airlines."

HOW TO GET COMPENSATION?

When airline staff says they can't help and it is out of their control, there is still recourse passengers can take up with the airline later.

"It is the end of the discussion perhaps at the airport, but not legally the end of the discussion," Lukacs said.

He recommended keeping all receipts related to the trip delay and document what you are told by airline staff.

"Once you get home, you send (the airline) the bill and tell them 'you have to pay.' If they don't pay, you serve them with small claims court papers," he said.

AM I ELIGIBLE FOR A REFUND?

There are certain situations where passengers are entitled to a full refund, regardless of whether it is within the airline's control or not.

"If the airline made changes to your itinerary, then you can cancel and you are owed a full refund in the original form of payment," Lukacs said.

"The bottom line is, if the airline makes a significant change to your itinerary, a flight cancellation or a delay of more than three hours, you get your money back."

Airlines often cite scheduling changes, which involve the cancellation of the original flight and passengers being rebooked on another one.

"When we are talking about cancellations, you know, weeks, months in advance, it's quite clearly within the airline's control. In that case, you do have a right to a refund specifically under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations," he said.

"Even if it is cancellation which is outside of the airline's control, you have a right to a refund but then it's a bit more messy in terms of different regulations that are involved."