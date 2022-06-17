Tips to conserving energy in your home during the summer heat

While you may be ready for warmer temperatures, your home may not be.

Efficiency Manitoba, a crown corporation aimed at helping the province hit energy saving targets, says there are a number of ways to get your home ready for the summer months that will help save money on your energy bill.

Tracy Sterdan with Efficiency Manitoba told CTV Morning Live Winnipeg while heating makes up the majority of Manitobans’ energy consumption with about 75 per cent annually, it is still important to check appliances used in the summer to make sure they are operating at peak efficiency.

Before cranking up your home’s air conditioning, Sterdan recommends checking the portion of the unit that is outside your home to make sure it is free of any debris and dirt that may have built up over the winter.

“That’s going to make sure it’s running in peak efficiency condition,” she said.

Once the AC unit is running, Sterdan recommends finding ways to keep unnecessary heat out of your home, like cooking outside at the barbecue.

She said home offices can also inadvertently heat up the house.

“Things like our computer systems or laptops throw a lot of heat. Turn those off for the weekend. Take a break from the work and get outside and enjoy the nice weather,” she said.

Meanwhile, small changes like washing clothes in cold water and hanging clothes outside to dry can lead to savings on your monthly bill.

The crown corporation also recommends checking your insulation for wet spots and obstructed vents before it gets too hot, checking windows for signs of dry rot and water damage in case they need to be re-caulked or have weather-stripping replaced, and changing your furnace air filter every two to three months so your HVAC system can operate fully.

Additionally, Sterdan said Efficiency Manitoba offers rebates on several home efficiency upgrades, like adding energy efficient windows and doors.

More details can be found on the organization’s website.

- With files from CTV’s Joey Slattery