Tips to keep your kids safe this Halloween

Halloween is here, which means trick-or-treating, costumes and candy; however, the spookiest holiday of the year can also pose some dangers for kids.

Patrol Sgt. Ryan Fuerst with the Winnipeg Police Service said it’s important to think about safety on Halloween because there are going to be lots of kids out and running around.

He said the first thing to consider when it comes to trick-or-treating safety is to make sure kids have an adult or a responsible older child with them.

“We have very young, excitable kids who are going to want to be running from house to house,” he said in an interview on Monday.

Fuerst added that it’s also important to make sure kids stay on the sidewalk and are not crossing the road back and forth. He said when people do cross the road on Halloween, it’s best to do it in an open area.

“You don’t want kids crossing the streets where there are parked cars and trees and obstructions that drivers can’t readily see,” he said.

Fuerst said another thing to consider is bringing a flashlight while trick-or-treating, as it can help illuminate the path you’re walking down and give more visibility to drivers in the area.

“Glow sticks are another fun alternative,” he suggested.

As for those who are driving in an area with trick-or-treaters, Fuerst said it’s best to drive slowly.

“Travelling 30 [km/h] or slower is probably not a bad idea,” he said.

The patrol sergeant added that drivers want to eliminate distractions inside their car, including keeping music turned down.

“Maybe have the windows open, you can listen to what’s going on around you,” Fuerst said.

Fuerst’s final tip is that parents should inspect their kids’ candy when kids get home from trick-or-treating to make sure there’s nothing unsafe.

“Everyone just have a safe and Happy Halloween,” he said.

- With files from CTV’s Joseph Bernacki.