In a year that feels like 300 years, with everyone working and learning from home, a leaky roof might just be the thing that has you yelling: DAM, OR ICE-DAM!!

Shoveling your roof does sound like as much fun as cleaning out the crisper in the fridge, or organizing receipts for your taxes.

Steve Barkhouse of Amsted Design Build says it’s one of those home maintenance jobs that can save you leaks and headaches down the road.

He swears by his roof rake, an extendable tool, which saves you from climbing onto the roof to clear the snow above the eavestrough and preventing ice damming.

Barkhouse recently demonstrated the process on CTV’s News at Noon.

Here he offers an explanation of ice damming, which may have you working outside on this Valentine’s Day weekend.

What is ice damming and how do I prevent it from damaging my home?

"Ice damming is something we get questions on year after year. Heavy snowfalls, particularly coupled with fluctuating temperatures, can cause serious problems for your roof," says Barkhouse. "Left untreated, ice dams can damage your roof, gutters, paint, insulation, drywall, structure and even contribute to mold!”

Thick snow on your roof traps warm air in the attic that has risen up through the ceiling insulation.

Eventually the attic temperature rises to the point where the layer of snow in contact with the shingles begins to melt.

Water runs down the roof until it reaches the area just beyond the home’s exterior wall, where the roof is much colder

Here, the water freezes.

As the process continues a thick layer of ice is formed that finally ‘dams’ the water from flowing down the roof and it begins to pool and back up under the shingles.

As the water is forced further up under the shingles it begins to penetrate the roof decking through nail holes and other small openings and drips down onto the ceiling insulation.

In extreme cases there is enough water to penetrate the ceiling drywall and cause considerable damage.

What can you do?