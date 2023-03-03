Tips to prevent pollution and improve air quality inside your home

As many of us heat our homes for winter, we seek to make them as energy efficient, and airtight, as possible. But when our windows and doors are often closed, the air we breathe indoors can suffer.

Some newer homes come with air exchangers to remove stale air inside and bring in fresh air from outside, but if you don’t have one, there are steps you can take that can help improve the air you breathe inside your home.

One of the easiest things you can do to improve your air quality is to install a new furnace filter or purchase a HEPA air purifier.

"A dirty air conditioning or furnace filter can release particles into the air and eventually damage your HVAC system” Dan Wroclawski, with Consumer Reports, told CTV News Toronto.

There are some pollutants in your home you may not have given a second thought. Tests on gas stoves showed they’re a possible source of toxicity and are cause for concern.

“Think ventilation and use your range hood while you're cooking or open the window to get the cleaner, outside, air in” Paul Hope, with Consumer Reports, said.

Other pollutants include VOCs or volatile organic compounds. They're emitted from cleaning agents, pesticides, aerosols, even couches and carpets. They can be irritants to your throat, nose, and eyes and some may even cause cancer.

“Try not to use some of the harsh chemicals out there to clean your home. If you do use them, again ventilate, and open the windows” Hope said.

Buying mattresses and furnishings that use natural fibers, like cotton can also help.

To keep your home dust free use a vacuum with a HEPA filter to trap contaminants and clean or change the filters in your air conditioner and air purifier if you have one.

Another pollutant and possible health concern is mold. It's often caused by humidity and it can lead to rashes, flu-like symptoms and eye or lung irritations. If it's an issue, consider using a dehumidifier.

Also be aware of that odorless, colorless, and sometimes fatal gas, carbon monoxide. Install a detector on every level of your home and outside each sleeping area.

You may also want to check for radon, a radioactive gas that can seep into your home from water and soil. If your house was built before 1980, it could also have lead or asbestos. A professional can tell you your best options to deal with it.

Taking these steps can help keep the air in your home clean and help your family breathe easier.