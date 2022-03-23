Tips to reduce the risk of flooding in your home

With Windsor expecting its fair share of rain, the city is offering action tips residents can take in their home to reduce the risk of basement flooding.

Individual homeowners can:

Make sure your home’s downspouts are disconnected from the municipal drain system so that storm water is deposited on lawns or in rain gardens. This reduces the amount of water in the sewers.

Ensure the grading around your foundation is sloped away from the exterior walls. This will keep water further from your home.

Make sure your eaves troughs are clear of leaves and other debris so that water doesn’t cascade over the edge and down to your foundation.

Ensure catch basins are clear of leaves and debris and able to receive water to help to prevent flooding on roadways near your home.

If you have a sump pump, check to ensure it’s working properly.

The City of Windsor offers eel service on blocked sewer laterals through up to three times in any 24-month period. After that, the sewer lateral will no longer be provided service until it is replaced. This can be requested by contacting 211.

The city also has the Basement Flooding Protection Subsidy Program to owners of single-family and duplex homes, a financial subsidy of up to $2,800 to install a sump pump and/or disconnect foundation drains from the floor drain.

More information is available on the city’s flooding page.