'Tired and worried': Two time cancer survivor highlights wait list issues in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan’s NDP opposition shared the story of Lyndia Kakakaway to highlight the need for systematic reform on how the province deals with long wait lists for diagnostic and surgical care.

Kakakaway was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1986. In 2002 she was diagnosed a second time when the cancer spread to her back. She successfully beat the condition twice.

However, three months ago Kakakaway’s doctor discovered a lump in her breast and recommended an assessment as soon as possible.

Kakakaway’s only option for timely care is to travel to Calgary. However, she cannot make the trip due to mobility issues.

“It's not an option for me to go to Alberta … It's too far for me I can that drive will be too much for me,” she told reporters on Monday. “And I don't know why I should when the services are offered here in Regina.”

The province announced in late November that it would send women in dire need of mammograms to Calgary to minimize wait times.

The 70-year-old is also on the waitlist for a much needed knee replacement. The province has also drawn criticism from the opposition on its handling of surgical wait times – especially surrounding knee and hip replacements.

“What we see here is a sort of a junction of various crises in the health care system impacting a single individual, but her case is by no means unique,” Sask. NDP MLA Meara Conway explained.

“She isn't here to advocate for her to skip the queue. She's advocating because this is a systemic crisis that is impacting thousands of Saskatchewan people, and she's in a position where she can speak out.”

According to Health Minister Everett Hindley, 191 women have been allowed to travel to Alberta for diagnostic care.

“The majority of those have had their diagnostic procedures already,” he told reporters. “[We’re] hoping to get that treatment closer to home. By having these 191 and growing lists that are accepting the referral to Calgary that does free up space for those closer to Saskatchewan.”

Hindley said his office will meet with Kakakaway in the coming days to learn more about her case.

“We'll take a closer look at her situation and ask some questions of the ministry and health teams,” he said.

He noted that the specifics of when Kakakaway gets her treatment will be up to those healthcare professionals.

Whenever it comes to these things. These are decisions made by the health care providers, by doctors, by specialists in terms of urgency – where a patient is on the list and when they get their procedures done,” he explained.

For now, Kakakaway is stuck with uncertainty as she faces a potential third battle with cancer.

“My surgeon told me at least a year. He has me as a top priority,” she said. “… I hope I can get some answers because I’m tired."

"Tired and worried.”