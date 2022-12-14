'Tired of crying': Ukrainian newcomer hopes early New Year's party will bring joy as war rages on

A group of Ukrainian newcomers to Vancouver are hosting an early New Year's party in Gastown this weekend, in hopes of bringing some fun to a community devastated by the war raging in their homeland.

Organizer Pavlo Symonenko is inviting the city to GRETA bar on Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. for a mix and mingle in a setting surrounded by retro arcade and video games.

“It’s for the possibility of us smiling, even in this situation because otherwise you will see us in the nuthouses, screaming, crying,” Symonenko said. “This is what we do during our family dinners right now, so please do not judge us because we want kids still to be kids, and we want young people to still be young people.”

The 39-year-old is from the Ukrainian city of Donetsk and moved here in April with his wife and two children. In May, he organized a barbeque for newcomers, and has been hosting socials for them ever since.

What’s different about the upcoming New Year's party, which Symonenko explains is a few weeks early since it’s too expensive to book a bar downtown on the actual holiday, is that it’s geared towards younger Ukrainians in the city.

“We have people who just settled here, they are young people. They’re kids, they still need to have fun, they still need to have their romantic meetings,” he said.

Tickets are $25 and come with a full hour of credits on a game card. Traditional Ukrainian dumplings will also be on the menu.

“Canadians call these 'perogies' which is absolutely incorrect. We will be serving varenyky!” Symonenko said.

Attendees can enjoy classic top 40 hits as well as Ukrainian music on the dance floor. A Ukrainian rapper known as Adam will also be performing.

Symonenko says money raised will go towards humanitarian aid for Ukraine, as well as the new booking platform he’s developing to help refugees apply for government services, and connect with each other to get the information on how to settle in Canada.

“This war can not take from us our youth. People need to be able to dream, to listen to music.” Symonenko said. “We would like people who will help put smiles on our faces because we have been tired of crying.”

Anyone wishing to purchase a ticket can do so on eventbrite.ca.