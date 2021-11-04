OPP looking for person of interest after tires slashed on more than 30 vehicles in Wellington North

OPP are asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest after tires were slashed on more than 30 vehicles in the Township of Wellington North.

They say it happened overnight on October 26.

On Thursday, OPP tweeted out security video of the suspect.

They are described as white, between 5’8 and 6’0, and with an average build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

