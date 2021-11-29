'Tis the season for deliveries, and porch piracy, but you can protect yourself

Many Canadians have packages delivered to their homes on a daily basis. Online shopping has become a popular trend, especially during the holidays. But unfortunately, so has porch piracy -- thieves stealing your packages right from your front door.

But what if that stolen package is not replaceable?

That’s what happened to Megan Greeley of London, Ont. She was expecting a package from her family in the United States. But when it arrived in the afternoon while she was at work, a couple of porch pirates snapped it up.

The theft was captured on Greeley’s doorbell camera.

“I feel very sad -- and it’s stuff that can’t be replaced,” said Greeley.

The package contained special, personalized birthday and Christmas gifts for Greeley and her partner.

“They were handmade by my sister herself, and there were crafts in there from my nephews and niece -- I haven’t seen my sister in two years, and that’s our way to stay connected,” said Greeley.

Many homeowners have installed video doorbells, and while the thefts are caught on surveillance, technology expert Marc Saltzman says they do little to actually stop the packages from being stolen

“Obviously it’s not going to stop a would-be thief in their tracks, but hopefully it will act as a deterrent -- if you see it right there -- and then of course you have video evidence of someone lifting your package."

Saltzman says there are other ways to protect your packages from being stolen.

“Consider a personal mailbox like a lockbox for your porch -- if you order a lot online and you aren’t home a lot, that’s a good idea,” adds Saltzman.

Danby, a company from Guelph, Ont., has created a product called Parcel Guard which sells for about $500.

It can keep packages secure from theft and bad weather and can notify the homeowner through an app when a package is delivered.

Greeley says she’ll consider getting a lockbox, but in the meantime she’s reported the theft to police -- and posted the video surveillance on social media, hoping someone can identify the thieves.

“I am disappointed in the members of the community -- I feel sorry that people have to resort to stealing packages off people’s porch,” said Greeley.