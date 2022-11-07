'Tis the season: Santa Claus plans Windsor visit

Santa Claus is coming to town, but first making a stop at Devonshire Mall — using a helicopter.

Ol’ Saint Nick is scheduled to regularly visit the Winter Woodland in Centre Court at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Parents are encouraged to go online to book time and dates for pictures.

The mall is also holding a sensory-friendly photo experience, created in partnership with Autism Speaks.

There is also a Pet Night planned.

Santa will be available until Christmas Eve.