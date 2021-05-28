Tisdale residents enjoy food and sunshine at food truck event

A food truck event in Tisdale is going ahead after consultation with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Four food trucks are operating out of Tisdale’s Centennial Town Square May 28 -30.

Organizer Dale Belair says the event is following the same provincial guidelines that apply to farmers’ market venues.

“We were able to do that with the trucks as a take-away event. So nobody is allowed to sit down and eat. And basically we run one-way traffic through the event, and one way traffic out,” said Belair.

Four food trucks are the feature of the event. On the perimeter are two kids’ play areas and a few market vendors.

Belair says people have enjoyed themselves.

“They’re happy to walk around and get some sunshine and eat some good carnival food.”

An SHA health inspector attended the event Friday. The SHA told CTV News they are working with the organizer to ensure the requirements of the Re-open Saskatchewan Plan are being met.

The owner of Boo’s Entertainment, Rebecca Klughart, is managing the children’s activity area. She says she didn’t work for a year and half due to the COVID-19 pandemic and she’s happy to have the work in Tisdale this weekend.

“I couldn’t set up and do fairs or birthday parties and stuff so now that restrictions are being lifted I can start venturing out again and giving kids entertainment.”

The event has an outdoor capacity of 30 people and no food is allowed to be consumed on site.

As of May 30, the outdoor event gathering limit size increases to 150.