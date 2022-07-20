Tkachuk says he won't re-sign extension with Flames: Athletic article

The news just keeps getting worse for the Calgary Flames.

It appears Matthew Tkachuk's days in Calgary may be numbered.

According to an article in The Athletic by Jeremy Rutherford and Hailey Selvian,Tkachuk has informed the Flames he will not re-sign a long-term deal to play for the Flames.

As a result, it now appears a trade involving the 24-year-old fan favourite is likely to happen sooner than later.

The article reported that Tkachuk has provided the team with a list of American teams he would sign with, including the Blues, Las Vegas, Florida Nashville and the Dallas Stars.

Tkachuk scored 42 goals and had 62 assists for 104 points in the 2021-22 season. He added four goals and six assists in the playoffs and was named a second team NHL all-star.

GAUDREAU'S LETTER TO CALGARY FANS

Meanwhile, Columbus Blue Jacket's Johnny Gaudreau penned a letter to Calgary hockey fans that was published in Wednesday's Player's' Tribune.

In it, Gaudreau said his decision to leave Calgary wasn't an easy one, and in fact came down to the final hours before the signing deadline.

Gaudreau said that ultimately, he signed with Blue Jackets in order to be closer to family.

He thanked the Flames for taking a chance on him in 2011, when he said not a lot of teams were willing to give a shot to a 167 centimetre (5'6"), 58 kg (130 lb.) winger.

"I'm so proud to have been on this team," he said, "and to have represented this city, and these last few weeks…I've been struggling every time I think about that," Gaudreau wrote.

To fans, he said, "I hope the people of Calgary can remember me not only as a hockey player, but also as a good person with good values. Thank you for supporting me over these years, and for making my family a part of yours."