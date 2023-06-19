Tlowitsis First Nations Village construction site vandalised with racist graffiti: RCMP

The construction site of the new Tlowitsis First Nations Village has been vandalised, including with racist graffiti, sparking a police investigation, Campbell River RCMP said.

Mounties said they were alerted to the vandalism, located at the site in the 200-block of Henry Road, on Thursday.

Construction equipment such as light stands, generators and excavators had their windows and glass smashed, police said.

The graffiti left behind was mostly illegible, but the “’n’ word” was clearly prominent, according to police.

RCMP said the damages to the construction site are substantial, and will cost approximately $25,000 to repair.

“At this point, it's too early in the investigation to determine whether the actions of the vandals were simply a senseless crime of opportunity or whether it was a targeted act,” said Cst. Maury Tyre in a news release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.