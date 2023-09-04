TMU says men’s soccer team suspended over ‘serious’ allegations
Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University) says it has suspended its men's soccer team after receiving a report about “concerning” behaviour.
“A report has been received by the university alleging serious and concerning behaviour. The university is investigating fully, and the activities of the men’s soccer team have been suspended until further notice,” the university said in response to questions about why the team forfeited a number of games over the weekend.
A report in one of the school’s student papers, The Eyeopener, alleged the behaviour concerned hazing. However a spokesperson for TMU said those claims have not been confirmed by the university.
“The university cannot confirm any other details, including the nature of the allegations at this time as an investigation is underway,” the school said.
