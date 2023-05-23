'To Kill a Mockingbird' among offerings for Off-Mirvish season lineup

Four reimagined takes on classic plays will anchor the lineup for the 2023-24 Off-Mirvish season at Canada's largest theatre company.

Mirvish Productions says Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's "To Kill A Mockingbird" will make its Canadian premiere on Nov. 21-27 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, coming directly to the company from Broadway.

"Pride and Prejudice.. (..sort of)," the five-star, Olivier Award-winning Best Comedy direct from London's West End, will follow from Dec. 14 to Jan. 7 at the CAA Theatre, providing an adaptation of Jane Austen's novel.

From Feb. 2-25 Theatre buffs can catch Crow's Theatre's acclaimed production of "Uncle Vanya," which Mirvish says previously had an extended that was still not long enough.

Neptune Theatre's production of Tom Stoppard's "Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead" will close the lineup from March 5-24.

Mirvish says the comedy turns the spotlight on two minor characters from William Shakespeare's "Hamlet" with no rules except one: they are destined to die.

"With productions from Toronto, Halifax, Broadway and London's West End, this Off-Mirvish lineup showcases the best of four important English-language communities," Producer David Mirvish said in a news release.

"It's also a season of classics reimagined. Two classics of literature are newly adapted for the stage. And two classics of 20th century theatre are given new life."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2023.