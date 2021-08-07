To mask or not to mask: Some New Brunswickers aren't ready to let go of face coverings yet

It's been a week since New Brunswick moved into its Green phase of recovery, lifting restrictions before reaching its 75 per cent vaccination target. But not everyone is ready to let go of their masks just yet.

With 55 active cases in the province and only 13 in Nova Scotia, Halifax infectious disease specialist Dr. Lisa Barrett wonders why people are putting masks down at all.

"I think if we just rely on vaccines and vaccine passports without also continuing some consideration of cheap and easy things like masks and self-testing, we are going to limit what our vaccines can do. Vaccine passports aren't the only thing we need to consider as we go into the fall,” she said.

In downtown Fredericton, there's a mix of masked and unmasked shoppers, a common sight since restrictions lifted last weekend.

"Initially, I was pretty excited about it," said Tristan Goulette.

"I was gung ho to go in places without my mask and I walked in and it was kind of a 50/50 split and I got a little hesitant about it so I do it on a place-by-place basis," he said.

The streets of downtown Fredericton were bustling, busy with Saturday shoppers.

"Honestly I’m happy about it, it's just one less thing to worry about when you go out, your glasses don't get fogged up. Anywhere that it was for sure asked of me it would be no problem, but if it's not asked of me, I won't do it," said Steve Martella.

Those still wearing masks outside said they don’t plan to give them up any time soon.

"For me personally, it would have to be a long period of low cases, no exposure sites to feel comfortable not wearing it 100 per cent of the time," said Adam Boutilier.

"My little brother is high risk so I feel like I want to be as safe as possible anyway and I would just feel a lot less safe if I wasn't wearing one," said Bella Noakes.

Vaccine numbers in the Maritimes are on a slow incline. In New Brunswick, 69 per cent of eligible individuals are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

In Nova Scotia, 66.2 per cent of the province's overall population is now fully vaccinated, according to the province's online dashboard. Those numbers have not been updated since Friday.

"We really need to be sophisticated as healthcare providers in terms of how we incentivize people, mandates are one but I would love to see something more positive, checking in with people who still have some vaccine questions or are vaccine hesitant, figure out what they need to feel more comfortable," said Dr. Lisa Barrett.

Barrett says she's surprised that the mandate to wear masks "has gone away now as we watch cases rise."