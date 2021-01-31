Decision day for minor hockey across the province is fast approaching.

Monday is the deadline Hockey Alberta has set for a review into whether the season is sustainable for this year.

The group is still hoping it can work out a plan with the province so the puck can be dropped, but it seems the optimism is shrinking every day.

That hasn’t stopped parents and their kids from hoping.

“We’re praying we’re going to get something,” parent Renee Kyllo said. “All they want is to play some hockey.”

Return-to-play unclear

Team sports have been prohibited in Alberta since November, when the province announced additional health measures to try and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials have since eased some restrictions, but a potential return-to-play for minor hockey is still unclear.

“Our hockey family is disappointed, frustrated, angry and in some cases, all of the above,” Hockey Edmonton’s Steve Hogle told CTV News. “We see kids on the ice in B.C., and we see kids on the ice in Saskatchewan. Our membership is saying, ‘why not here?’”

While a decision on the season is expected Monday or Tuesday, Hockey Alberta has told families they’ll know its plan by Feb. 8.

A statement sent Sunday by Rob Litwinski, who is Hockey Alberta’s CEO, said the group “will be meeting with our leagues and members to review what the new (easing of provincial health rules) means for our sport and hockey activities.”

Hockey Calgary says refunds are coming, but the exact amount is still being worked on.

There is still the possibility play could resume in March or April, but competition would not happen.

Instead, ice times times would be dedicated to small scrimmages and practice.

That’s what’s happening in other provinces.

Parent Kevin Serfas would like to see Alberta adopt a similar model.

“At least (players in other provinces) are still developing some skills along the way,” he said. “How are (our children) going to catch up to these kids who have been on the ice four days a week for the last three or four months?”

“I think that we’ve done a very large disservice to the kids in Alberta,” Hogle said.

Interest in development-focused return

A survey from Hockey Calgary found there is still interest from parents in a development-focused return.

The Indus Minor Hockey Association announced last week it is cancelling the rest of its season "due to the financial obligations that would be required to keep the ice in at the Indus Arena.”