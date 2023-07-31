‘Toast to the one and only Nick Petros’: Founder of iconic Calgary restaurant passes away

The founder of a popular Calgary restaurant has died.

Nick Petros opened Nick's Steakhouse and Pizza in the city's northwest in 1979.

He and his family have run the eatery ever since, with his youngest son Mark now serving as the owner.

On Sunday, the Petros family announced on social media the patriarch had died.

Born in 1935, Petros moved to Canada from the small village of Kardiakafti, Greece, when he was 17.

He worked in the restaurant industry for decades as a dishwasher, busboy, waiter and manager before opening Nick's.

Petros passed away on Sunday at the age of 87.

"Our family appreciates your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time," said a statement. "Eat a delicious meal, have a glass of fine red wine and toast to the one and only Nick Petros."

Petros married his wife Joan in 1959 and the pair raised three children : Kim, Tim and Mark.

Nick's Steakhouse and Pizza is located on Crowchild Trail, in the community of Banff Trail, near McMahon Stadium.