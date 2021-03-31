Toasty conditions in Calgary ahead of the Easter long weekend

If you're new to the CTV Calgary weather article life, welcome! The rule continues: short articles are boring articles!

Our spring storm, and the entirety of its effects, have been firmly pushed beyond us. Over the next couple of days, we'll watch an upper ridge build into our region – that will involve westerly wind, which will be strong at times. That will also involve well-above-seasonal warmth through the next couple of days. Today's wind may push into the 40 km/h range, and

By Friday, we're under the continued influence of this weak ridge, with a slight disturbance driving a small chance of showers on an otherwise above-seasonal day. In the far north, activity could involve five to 10 centimetres of snow ahead of the weekend and even a chance of thundershowers tomorrow afternoon!

Your five-day forecast:

Tuesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy, slight chance for evening showers

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: Some cloud, low -3 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: Some cloud, low 0 C

Easter Sunday:

Some cloud, a chance of showers

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: Some cloud, low 0 C

Today's photos are both from Miriam, who took a stroll around Ribbon Creek!

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield