ToastyToes fundraiser returns for another year in Waterloo Region

The annual ToastyToes Waterloo Region fundraiser is back for another season. The campaign runs from Oct. 10 to Dec. 10, to help raise money for agencies to buy new socks for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in the region.

“Socks are the most requested item in shelters across the region,” organizer Sharon Gilroy-Dreher said in a news release. “Never underestimate the difference you can make with a pair of warm, dry socks.”

ToastyToes has distributed more than 130,000 pairs of new socks to those in need.

The campaign raised $55,000 in 2020 after pivoting from collecting physical socks to monetary donations, due to the pandemic.

Donations can be made online through the Kitchener Waterloo Community Fund (KWCF) website or by visiting local businesses participating in the TipTap campaign.

Participating businesses are listed below: