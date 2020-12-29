As northern Ontario continues through the 14 day lockdown, people are looking for ways to stay busy and entertained.

Since Sudbury received its first major snowfall on Sunday, many residents across the city have taken to tobogganing to welcome the season.

Two locations at Bell Park and the hill at Kivi Park were all busy with families on Tuesday.

“My favourite part about tobogganing is going down the big hill, said 7-year-old Abdul Sakah.

“I love to go tobogganing because it is a lot of fun and has a lot of sliding,” said Keydan Dupont.

Parents who spoke with CTV News said they are trying to get out of the house as much as possible.

“We come almost every day if it’s nice out, just to get out of the house,” said Taylor Dupont .

“He needs to burn energy, we’re trying to make the best of it.”

Ed Bulmand said he brings his kids to Bell Park and hopes it’s not too busy.

“It’s not overly busy most of the time, so they can go down the hill without having to worry about traffic or any of the cars in the parking lot.”

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is also encouraging tobogganing and outdoor activity as long as physical distancing guidelines are followed.

“Tobogganing like other outdoors activities can be a great way to stay active and healthy, as long as people are sticking to the public health measures,” said Public Health Nurse Mackenzie Martel.

Martel also said that getting outside will improve people’s mental and physical well-being.

“There’s only so much sunlight each day, and we want to make sure we get a little bit of the sun on us each day so we stay healthy.

“Even just a little walk outside, bundle up, hat and mitts, will keep you safe.”

As for the kids, the ones we saw were following all physical distancing guidelines, and parents were enforcing the rules.

“Since it’s the winter break, and covid, we can’t really hangout much. So we decided we’re going to go sledding,” said 11-year-old Maysoon Sakah.

“It’s more fun and we don’t have to really be close in doors. We can be outdoors, and go sliding and have as much fun as we do at home,” she added.

Experts recently said the risk of spreading COVID-19 while outdoors is very low and that’s why they are encouraging activities like tobogganing.