Today Dairy Queen holds Miracle Treat Day
Today's the day to treat yourself by helping others.
For the 20th year, Dairy Queen and SickKids Foundation support children's health across Canada on Miracle Treat Day.
Children treated at SickKids Hospital will benefit from the net proceeds of every Blizzard treat sold today.
Every Blizzard treat purchased at participating DQ stores in Barrie will be donated to SickKids Foundation, one of 12 Children's Miracle Network hospital foundations across Canada.
What's raised locally stays local, so every dollar donated from DQ stores will go directly to each community's local Canadian children's hospital foundation.
In 2021 alone, local children's hospitals across Canada delivered care to children through nearly three million in-person and virtual visits.
Since the partnership began 38 years ago in 1984, DQ has become a top contributor to Children's Miracle Network, with over $46 million raised in Canada alone.
