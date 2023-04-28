'Today is a proud day for the community': RCN vessel named in honour of heroic Nova Scotian

One of Canada’s new naval vessels has been named in honour of heroic Nova Scotian, William Hall.

HMCS William Hall is the fourth arctic and offshore patrol ship in the Royal Canadian Navy.

“I think justice has finally been done to recognize this Canadian hero,” said historian Brian Bishop.

The son of escaped slaves, Hall was born near Horton, N.S. before moving to Hantsport where he made a name for himself as an accomplished athlete and a hard-working, shipyard employee.

“For me personally, I have been researching William Hall’s history for years and years,” said Bishop, who added Hall volunteered for the Royal Navy and served with bravery in several war theatres, including the Siege of Lucknow during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

“He along with one other person, loaded and reloaded a canon when it takes six people to do it,” said Bishop.

Lives were saved and Hall’s bravery was acknowledged at the highest levels.

“He was the first Black man to win the Victoria Cross and he was the third Canadian and first naval person from Canada to win it,” added Bishop. “And the first Nova Scotian.”

For many years, Hall was a forgotten figure in history.

“Hall was in an unmarked grave in for many years,” said Bishop.

Following the Second World War, Hall was re-interred at a monument that bears his name in Hantsport, N.S.

“When you look at history in general and black history, in particular, there were a lot of forgotten heroes,” said Russell Grosse, Executive Director of the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia. “Today is a proud day for the community.”