'Today is about our own life': Metis elder reflects after meeting with the Pope
For elder Angie Crerar of the Metis Nation of Alberta, the journey she undertook to the Vatican on Monday was a lifetime in the making, allowing her the chance to tell Pope Francis about Canada’s residential school system.
