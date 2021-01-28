"Today is clearly the coldest day of the year," Environment Canada's senior climatologist Dave Phillips said Thursday.

It's not that people aren't used to the cold. It's just that it's been a while since temperatures have plummeted this low.

"This is really an extreme cold situation," Phillips said. "A cold and bitter Canadian winter day, and it's only going to get colder."

Along with the frigid temperatures, the weather agency issued a snow squall watch for Simcoe County and a warning for Grey Bruce.

The squalls should taper off Friday around noon, but snowfall amounts could reach 15 to 20 centimetres in areas.

Phillips says bundle up, the cold snap will likely linger, perhaps into the second week of February.