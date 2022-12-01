CTV Morning Live Holiday Helpers Food Drive fundraising total to be announced Friday

Ottawa residents opened their wallets and their hearts on Thursday to help fill the shelves at the Ottawa Food Bank this holiday season.

CTV Morning Live hosted its annual Holiday Helpers Food Drive, collecting donations and raising awareness about the importance of donating during this critical time of year.

Viewers, community organization representatives, Bell Media personalities and others dropped by during the four-hour show on Friday morning to support the food drive.

"It's special this year because the need is so great," CTV Morning Live host Annette Goerner said.

"Half of the people that came here today I recognized because I've been with them year after year taking their donations, and that to me is one of the warmest parts that warms my heart."

Donations included $21,000 from SerCo Construction Ltd. and Serco Realty Group, $10,000 from Boyd Moving and Construction, $5,000 from Yardman Store, $10,000 from Doyle Salewski, and $3,000 from Coventry Connections.

"This year is incredibly important for us, we're seeing unprecedented and historic numbers of people needing access to food banks," Ottawa Food Bank chief executive officer Rachael Wilson said. "An event like this will help us through the holiday season and into the new year."

The fundraising total will be announced on Friday morning's show.

The food drive comes as the Ottawa Food Bank sees a nearly 20 per cent increase in the number of visits this year compared to 2021.

You can still make an online monetary donation if you couldn't make it down to 87 George Street.

Every dollar donated gives the Ottawa Food Bank $5 worth of buying power to purchase needed items.

Three items in need at the Ottawa Food Bank are:

Baby items: Diapers, cereal and baby food

Non-perishable items

Pasta and canned meats

Since 2007, the CTV Morning Live Holiday Helpers Food Drive has collected over 572,00 pounds of food and $1.3 million in cash donations.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Peter Szperling