Toddler in 'potentially life-threatening' condition following N.E. Calgary crash

A toddler was seriously injured during a collision in northeast Calgary on Wednesday afternoon.

Two pedestrians, the child and an adult, were taken to hospital following the crash at the intersection of Whitehorn Drive and 36 Street N.E.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection around 1:15 p.m. for a collision involving a bus and a sedan, the Calgary Fire Department confirmed.

Police believe the bus and car collided and subsequently hit the child and adult. The pedestrians were on the sidewalk when they were hit.

The child, a toddler, was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in serious, “potentially life-threatening” condition, according to EMS.

The adult, in stable, non-life threatening condition, was transported to Foothills Hospital.

Two other adults were assessed at the scene, but they were not seriously injured.

A Calgary traffic camera near the intersection showed several emergency vehicles at the scene, including multiple ambulances, police cruisers and a fire truck.

Northbound 36 Street N.E. between 32 Avenue N.E and Whitehorn Drive N.E. will be closed as police investigate.

