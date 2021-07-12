Toddler left alone in Guelph home, police say

Guelph police have charged a man with child abandonment after he allegedly left a two-year-old home alone over the weekend.

Officers pulled over a vehicle in the area of Woolwich Street and Woodlawn Road East around 8:35 a.m. after a search of the licence plate showed the owner was wanted by police. Officials said the man behind the wheel was a prohibited driver. He was arrested and police found an opioid tablet in the console.

Police said the man told officers his two-year-old child was home alone with the door unlocked. Officers went to an apartment unit near downtown, where they found the girl asleep and unharmed. She was placed in the custody of a relative, according to police.

The 27-year-old man was charged with driving while suspended, possessing a controlled substance and abandoning a child. He'll appear for a bail hearing on Tuesday.